Five musicians on Wednesday sought to re-create the experience of being in a desert for Hoover Elementary School students.
Peter Marck, who plays the double bass for Arab-Jewish ensemble Shesh Besh, explained how the flutist in his group would tell the story of nights and days in the arid landscape through his music. The rest of the performers would enhance the story with their accompaniment.
“We’re going to do things like the wind and the sand and the sound in the background,” Marck said.
Shesh Besh brought sounds of music from around the world to Hoover as part of the Dubuque Arts Council’s artist-in-residence program. The group is visiting area schools over the next one and a half weeks.
Marck explained that Shesh Besh members come from the same country but different cultures — two of the performers are former members of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and three come from Arab backgrounds.
“We wanted to show that you could put two cultures together and come out with one very beautiful product,” Marck said.
Shesh Besh got its start in 1996 and then later became part of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra’s educational program. Officials from the orchestra wanted to establish an ensemble that would form a bridge with the Arab community, and Shesh Besh was enlarged to include members from both groups, Marck said.
While the group continues to serve as a bridge between Jewish and Arab musicians, members have been friends for so long that their relationships are not artificial, Marck said.
“From the outside, it looks like an impossible combination, but from the inside, it looks like a very natural combination,” he said.
In Israel, people from those two cultures interact often, but such relationships often don’t make headlines because they are part of everyday life, Marck said.
While members of the group don’t belabor the multicultural aspect of their ensemble when performing for students, they hope students pick up on it, Marck said. That can, in turn, help normalize such multicultural relationships.
“I think we should just be natural on the stage, and they come out of the concert saying, ‘It was really fun. I really liked it,’” Marck said. “That’s also the goal.”
During their performance, members of Shesh Besh wowed students with pieces by Israeli, Czech and French composers, among other music.
In between songs, Marck introduced students to the instruments used by the group, including ones with Middle Eastern roots such as the oud, a stringed instrument, and the daf, a percussion instrument.
“I think it’s a great benefit to students to give them as much exposure to different types of art opportunities,” said Hoover Principal Kathleen Walech-Haas. “You never know what might light that fire and interest and passion in one of them, and that’s what the whole goal is.”
Marck showed students his bass and explained how he plays it with a bow strung with hair from a horse.
“What kind of horse is this?” Marck asked. “It’s a musical horse.”
Spencer Meyer, a fifth-grader at Hoover, seemed to take note of how the group brings together musicians from different backgrounds.
“I learned that the different cultures may have different music, but it all ends up meaning the same (thing),” he said.
He also enjoyed that members of the group explained the meaning of the pieces they performed.
“You could just really feel that in the music that they were playing,” he said.
Catreal Durrah, also a fifth-grader, is learning to play the violin.
“I think their solos were pretty amazing, the way that they could manipulate their instruments to make the sound that they wanted was pretty cool,” he said.