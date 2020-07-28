GRANT COUNTY, Wis. — Grant County supervisors recently learned that next year’s proposed county budget includes no new county government positions.
County Board Chairman Bob Keeney told supervisors that nonrepresented county employees will receive a 1% pay increase on Jan. 1 and another 1% increase on July 1.
The amount deducted from county employee paychecks for retirement funds that will be matched by the county will be 6.75% for most employees and 11.75% for unionized law enforcement employees.
The county also is assuming an 8% increase in health insurance costs for county employees.
Keeney also told supervisors that as the budget preparation by county department leaders and discussions begin within county committees, the county is looking at an $800,000 to $900,000 budget shortfall for next year.