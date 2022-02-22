Dubuque Community School District officials aim to realize environmental and financial benefits with a new solar array.
A total of 237 solar panels will be installed on the roof of Sageville Elementary School, along with a five-battery backup array to store excess energy for use during low-solar-energy periods.
“We’re hoping it will substantially decrease the cost of electrical use at that facility,” said Kevin Kelleher, the district’s chief financial officer.
He said district officials started considering the use of solar energy to power some of its facilities several years ago. At that time, officials undertook a pilot project at a building used by the district’s buildings and grounds department.
“Between relamping the building with LED (lights) and putting solar panels up on the roof, we virtually eliminated the cost of electricity in that building,” he said. “… That made us lean toward exploring expanding (solar energy) in the district.”
From July 2021 through January 2022, officials with Straka Johnson Architects surveyed all district buildings to determine which were reasonable candidates for a solar array.
Project Architect Ken Johnson said the study examined the energy-use levels of each building, as well as various characteristics of the site and surrounding neighborhood. He said Sageville Elementary emerged as the best option for solar energy based on its current energy consumption.
“It was a building that had the best chance of saving energy through the use of solar in order to reduce the electric bills,” he said. “Any of the buildings could, in theory, but Sageville was going to be the most feasible option.”
The total project cost is estimated at about $300,000, according to school board documents. Kelleher said that includes costs for the study, architectural designs and installation of the solar panels and battery array. The district will use funds from its physical plant and equipment levy to pay for the project.
Documents also noted that the building could expect to see annual utility savings of about $30,000 after the solar array is installed, meaning the solar array would recoup its installation cost in about 10 years.
Kelleher said the district anticipates that construction on the project will not begin until late spring of 2023.
Johnson said he believes the project could allow district officials to enhance educational programming through reallocation of funds saved by the use of solar energy.
“The intent of the project really is to allow the school to spend less in electric utility (costs), which would allow them to reapply those savings to instructional advantages and other programs,” he said.