HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Dorothy Degenhardt offered very good advice, although she didn’t always follow it.
The rural Hazel Green resident was a go-to for friends and family caught in tricky situations or in need of sage counsel. She chatted with people on the phone regularly, glad to offer a friendly ear if that’s what the caller needed.
Some pieces of advice became like old friends that she would revisit again and again.
“Any time someone opened their mouth to say they were worried about something, every time, she’d say ‘Wait to worry,’” recalled Jen Degenhardt, Dorothy’s daughter-in-law. “Of course, then she’d turn around and be the biggest worrier. She just cared so much about other people.”
Dorothy died on June 30 from complications following a stroke. She was 86.
She grew up in Dubuque as one of 11 kids born to Ervin and Katherine (Helbing) George. Those in the family didn’t have much, but appreciated what they had. Each year, they looked forward to receiving fresh fruit in their stockings.
As a young girl, Dorothy had a memorable experience with law enforcement when she got lost on her way home. She had been sent along by her older brothers, who wanted to play with “just the big kids.”
She wandered around a bit before being picked up by a Dubuque police officer. He called her parents and even gave her an ice cream cone while she waited to be picked up from the station.
“The way she told the story, it was a scary moment in her life. She knew what the police were for, and she thought she was in trouble. But it had a happy ending because the cops gave her ice cream and a comic book,” said Dorothy’s son Chad Degenhardt.
Dorothy married her husband, James “Jim” Degenhardt, on May 2, 1959, in Dubuque. The story of their first meeting has been lost to time, but friends and family remember them for their jovial, complementary nature.
Where Jim enjoyed a night out on the town, Dorothy preferred a quiet night in. Dorothy was a saver; Jim was a spender. He was more outgoing with strangers while she was more reserved. Despite those differences, they made a good match.
“They were also laughing and having fun,” recalled Randy Degenhardt, Dorothy’s brother-in-law. “We’d take turns driving to dinner every Friday night, and going 50 miles was nothing to get to a good place to eat.”
Together, Jim and Dorothy ran Jim’s Supper Club in rural Hazel Green from 1974 to 1982. Jim worked up front, bartending and acting as the face of the restaurant. Dorothy helped behind the scenes with food preparation and bookkeeping.
She took pride in the fact that all of the food was prepared by hand, and she always ironed and starched Jim’s shirts before a shift to keep them looking good as new.
After the club was sold, Dorothy transitioned into her role as a full-time homemaker. She carried over the same neat, fastidious attitude she had with the supper club and applied it to the home, running an eternally tight ship.
“She was so neat. Her house was just pristine,” said Dorothy’s sister Sharlene Dunwoody. “Dorothy was a good cook and a great mother.”
Dorothy and Jim had three sons, James “Jamie”, Joe and Chad. Dorothy took pride in raising them, attending competitions or concerts regularly and volunteering for school events as needed.
She always cooked and baked for the family, and she cataloged people’s tastes so she would know what to cook or avoid when they came to visit. When she made pie, she would coat the leftover crusts in sugar and cinnamon and turn them into bite-sized snacks.
“With the supper club and the kids at home, Dorothy was a hard worker and just a wonderful, wonderful person,” said Dorothy’s niece Gail Stoffel. “She taught me a lot.”
Dorothy also experienced a lot of loss in her life.
Her eldest son, James, was killed in a car accident in 1977, and her second son, Joe, drowned in 2012. In 2016, Jim died from injuries sustained in a lawn mower accident.
Each of those tragedies took a piece of Dorothy’s heart, her family said. Small routines like setting the table became difficult, as she would set one too many place settings before realizing that person had passed.
She began to worry more frequently about other family members, too, once brought to tears when Chad was preparing for his driving test.
She pressed on through it all, however, with the help of her friends, family and her commitment to her Catholic faith.
“She was probably around 110 pounds soaking wet, and she was around 5 feet tall … but I always said that despite being so tiny, she was the strongest person I knew,” Chad recalled. “Not physically, but the way she handled her struggles in life, she was absolutely the strongest.”
Dorothy continued to find and embrace small moments of joy for the rest of her life. She enjoyed freshly cut watermelon and going to church with friends.
She hunted for deals at area garage sales, and she played so much solitaire she wore the backs off multiple decks of cards.
She also enjoyed spending time with her two grandsons, James and Sean. The two boys were the apples of her eye, and she rejoiced in each of their phone calls or visits. A few weeks before her death, she attended James’ high school graduation.
“She shared with us her ability to greet each day with a smile,” Chad recalled. “Mom had a ‘the sun will come out tomorrow’ attitude, and for her, it always did.”