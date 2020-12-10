DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Pennsylvania-based outpatient medical company today announced it will open a facility in Dyersville.
Select Physical Therapy, a division of Select Medical, will open a clinic inside The Landing, a new $8.8 million building being developed north of First Avenue East and west of Second Street Northeast, which will soon offer commercial space as well as loft apartments and condos on the upper levels.
Select Physical Therapy will move ito a 1,500-square-foot space on the main level of the building.
The business currently has about 25 clinics throughout Iowa, said Brett Raasch, a physical therapist with Select Physical Therapy in Des Moines.
"Our interest in Dyersville is we know about the community, and we already have some of our current staff in that community," he said. "We thought there was a need. We are continuing to grow across Iowa.”