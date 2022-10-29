The City of Dubuque will no longer use or maintain its tenant database as part of a settlement in a federal lawsuit.

Eddie Wordlaw filed a lawsuit in July in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, against the city. Wordlaw claimed he was denied housing due to information about him on the city’s tenant database, which he argued is discriminatory and violates the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

Telegraph Herald reporter Elizabeth Kelsey contributed to this story.

