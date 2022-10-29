The City of Dubuque will no longer use or maintain its tenant database as part of a settlement in a federal lawsuit.
Eddie Wordlaw filed a lawsuit in July in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, against the city. Wordlaw claimed he was denied housing due to information about him on the city’s tenant database, which he argued is discriminatory and violates the Fair Housing Act of 1968.
A settlement agreement in the case was filed in online court records this week, along with documents from Wordlaw’s attorneys seeking to dismiss the case with prejudice. The case officially was terminated Thursday.
“(The City of Dubuque) denies any wrongdoing or liability to (Wordlaw) but to avoid the further expense of the action, in addition to the uncertainty of litigation, and without admitting or denying the validity of the potential claims and potential defenses that could be asserted, the parties have agreed to enter into this agreement to compromise, settle and release any and all claims, known or unknown, arising out of and relating to the action, the tenant database (and) any conduct involving or related to the tenant database,” the settlement states.
Per terms of the agreement, the city permanently will cease operations of the tenant database within 10 days of the city’s attorney’s receipt of a copy of the agreement.
“(The City of Dubuque) may retain a single copy of the historical tenant database information, at the city attorney’s office, for the limited purpose of defending litigation,” the agreement states.
All of the tenant database information filed at the Dubuque Police Department will be deleted, the settlement states, and the City of Dubuque cannot revive the tenant database or “any program similar” to the database in the future.
According to initial lawsuit documents, Dubuque’s tenant database started in 2011. The database, which is administered by the police department, includes information compiled from landlords about their tenants that landlords then can use to make decisions about renting to a prospective tenant.
In 2020, Wordlaw sought to rent a unit for himself and his six children when he was denied a prospective unit based on information in the tenant database.
Wordlaw then requested the database information from the police and was refused, documents state.
The tenant database included information that Wordlaw owed $3,444 for damages to a Dubuque apartment he previously rented and was sued by his landlord. Court documents state that claims against Wordlaw were dismissed because he never was served the suit, and another individual renting the apartment was ordered to pay the damages.
Wordlaw claimed in his suit that the city does not have any provisions in place to ensure accurate information was entered in the database and that the database “has an unjustified disproportionate adverse impact on Black persons.”
Les Reddick, one of the attorneys representing the City of Dubuque in the case, previously told the Telegraph Herald that the initial investigation into Wordlaw’s claims did not show any evidence that the claims were true.
Reached this week, Reddick said he did not have any further comment on the settlement, as the agreement “speaks for itself.”
Wordlaw was represented in the case by two Iowa Legal Aid attorneys: Todd Schmidt, a senior staff attorney in the Dubuque office, and Alex Kornya, a litigation director based out of Des Moines.
Speaking to the Telegraph Herald on Friday, Kornya said he and Schmidt believe the settlement agreement is “the right outcome in this case.”
“We are really pleased that we were able to get to that outcome in a very expeditious and efficient way that did not waste too much additional time or resources,” he said.
Schmidt said he feels the finalized agreement satisfactorily addresses Wordlaw’s concerns.
“Our client’s main concern in this case has always been to eliminate the tenant database and remove a barrier to housing opportunities both for him and for many others like him in Dubuque, and we believe we’ve accomplished that with this settlement agreement,” he said.
Telegraph Herald reporter Elizabeth Kelsey contributed to this story.