Police said a Dubuque woman tried to stab her fiance and, after being arrested, was found to have a steak knife on her in jail.
Kathyrn Green, 67, of 2236 1/2 Central Ave., was arrested at 5:02 a.m. today on charges of domestic assault-display or use of a weapon and possession of a weapon in a correctional facility.
Officers responded to her residence at about 4:30 a.m. today. Court documents state that Keith D. Hudson, 47, said Green, who is his fiancee, accused him of infidelity. She pushed him against a couch and tried to stab him with a large kitchen knife, which was recovered in a kitchen drawer. Hudson was not hit, but his shirt had a cut "consistent with a knife."
Police found Green walking away from the apartment. She reported having an argument with Hudson, but police said her story regarding the knife kept changing.
She was arrested, and officers found a steak knife in her purse.
"Green replied by stating she always has a knife on her," documents state. "Prior to transport, Green was asked if she had any more knives on her person. Green said she did not have any other knives on her person. Once on the jail floor, Dubuque County deputies located a second black steak knife inside of her bra."