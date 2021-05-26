EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A local college educator has been selected to fill a two-year vacancy on the East Dubuque City Council.
Chad Biermeier was sworn into the council this week. He was selected by Mayor Kirk VanOstrand to fill the Ward 3 seat vacated when former Council Member Marty Werner died on April 1.
Biermeier is an assistant professor of education and head of the teacher education department at University of Dubuque. He previously taught fourth grade in the East Dubuque school district from 2002 to 2013. He and his wife, Shirley, have lived in East Dubuque since 2006.
Biermeier said he applied for the seat in hopes of contributing to a growing community.
“I saw it as an opportunity where the community needed someone, so I wanted to throw my name in the hat to help the community continue to improve,” he said. “I just thought if they chose me, it would be an honor that they saw I could help the community.”
Biermeier will finish the remaining two years of Werner’s four-year term but has not yet decided if he will run for reelection in 2023.
“We’ll see how the two years goes with what I’m doing, what I’m expected to do, to see if it’s something that I want to continue doing,” he said.
In addition to Biermeier, two other Ward 3 residents expressed interest in filling the seat: former council members Dawn Stelpflug and John Digman. VanOstrand said he picked Biermeier for the appointment to bring “new blood” onto the council.
“After I interviewed Chad, I just thought he would be the best choice,” he said. “We look forward to having him on.”
Biermeier said he looks forward to several upcoming projects on which the council heard updates this week, particularly the construction of new fire and police stations.
“There’s always ways that we can improve our community, whether it’s through getting new housing developments in place or improving roads or businesses,” he said. “I think it’s a really exciting time for the city. That’s one reason I wanted to be part of (the council).”