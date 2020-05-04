Dubuque Leisure Services recently announced that it continues to review options for summer programs and services amid the uncertainly created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While there are many unknowns, it is certain that the city will not be able to offer as many programs/services as usual,” said Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger in a press release.
The department recently conducted a community survey that garnered nearly 800 responses. Respondents weighed in on “their feelings about summer programs and services, and if and when they would consider recreational activities outside of their immediate family or household members,” the release states. City staff members will consider the responses while making decisions.
“All programs and services are being evaluated with the safety of both staff and participants as the top priority,” the release states. “Other considerations include resource prioritization, equity, staffing levels, sanitation practices and avoiding the creation of an additional financial burden on taxpayers.”
Staff aims to have a summer activities brochure created and shared online in mid-May, with programming tentatively slated to start on June 15.