BRIDGEPORT, Wis. — Two people were injured in a crash Friday south of Bridgeport.
Devan Bailey, 17, of Bagley, and Elizabeth Steiber, 33, of Prairie Du Chien, were taken by ambulance to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 4:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 18 and Grant County C, just south of the Wisconsin River. The release states that Bailey was stopped on Grant County C at the intersection when he started to pull out to make a left turn to go west. He did not see Steiber’s eastbound vehicle, and the vehicles collided.