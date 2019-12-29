Dustin Kass, a member of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Department for more than seven years, has been named the newspaper’s managing editor, effective in January.
The newspaper’s local content editor for the past six years, Kass will continue to focus on local content in both print and digital platforms while overseeing the day-to-day operations of the news, features and photo departments.
Kass joined the TH in June 2012 as a copy editor, becoming the local content editor the following year. A Dubuque native, Kass attended Iowa State University and worked for newspapers in Minnesota, Kansas and Indiana before returning to his hometown.
Kass will continue to serve on the TH Editorial Board and also assist with editorial writing.