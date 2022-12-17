A Dubuque man who led officers on a high-speed chase while forcing his passenger to ride with him recently pleaded guilty to a range of charges. Prosecutors will seek to send him to prison for nearly two decades.
Austine J. Thomas, 27, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony eluding, false imprisonment, operating while under the influence and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons. He also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of four counts of probation violation, possession of a controlled substance and driving while barred.
If a plea deal is accepted, charges of possession of marijuana, driving while barred and possession of marijuana — all of which are related to the chase — would be dismissed. Charges unrelated to the chase that would be dismissed are two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
Prosecutors will seek a 19-year prison sentence for Thomas. Plea documents state that Thomas will argue for a different sentence but do not specify what he will seek.
Court documents related to the chase state that a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to stop Thomas’ vehicle June 8 in the area of 24th Street and Central Avenue because he knew Thomas was wanted on warrants.
Thomas “accelerated and turned sharply onto 24th Street heading westbound, traveling in excess of 70 mph in a 25-mph zone,” documents state.
Thomas violated “numerous traffic laws” before the pursuit ended, law enforcement reported. Thomas fled the scene on foot but was arrested.
Thomas’ passenger told officers that she repeatedly asked Thomas to stop and to let her out of the vehicle during the pursuit but that he refused and threatened that she was “going to get hurt.”
Authorities later searched Thomas and reported that he had a switchblade knife and brass knuckles, as well as marijuana and meth. A search of Thomas’ vehicle yielded meth, marijuana, THC wax, drug paraphernalia and a digital scale.
Tests conducted on Thomas determined that he was under the influence of a stimulant and cannabis, documents state.