A Dubuque man who led officers on a high-speed chase while forcing his passenger to ride with him recently pleaded guilty to a range of charges. Prosecutors will seek to send him to prison for nearly two decades.

Austine J. Thomas, 27, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony eluding, false imprisonment, operating while under the influence and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons. He also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of four counts of probation violation, possession of a controlled substance and driving while barred.