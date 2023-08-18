LANCASTER Wis. — The Grant County Fair reminds Fennimore resident Patty Caufmann of a friends and family reunion.
Caufmann, now 85, has been attending the fair since she was 8, and each year, she said, she meets and greets people she only knows against the backdrop of the fairgrounds.
“I always see people at the fair that I don’t see the rest of the year,” she said. “I stayed involved (at the fair) through my kids’ and grandkids’ exhibits. I’ve run out of those now, but I’m still coming.”
For 7-year-old Lexi Anderson, however, the fair is less about the people she meets and more about the things she can do. This year, she’s excited for the colorful carnival rides — especially the Ferris wheel.
“The first time I went on it was with my mom. I was kind of scared, but I just had to sit there for a few minutes and everything was OK,” said Lexi, of Platteville.
Lexi and Caufmann were two of the thousands of visitors to swarm the all-ages Grant County Fair this week.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with some of these fairgoers across generations to ask their favorite part of the annual celebration. Here are some of their responses:
• “I like looking at the chickens and (seeing) all the different breeds. I have chickens at home, and I feed and water them every day.” — Eli Anderson, 9, of Platteville.
• “I’m here for the dioramas and the tractor parts. … For some Christmases and birthdays, I’ve been collecting (miniature) tractors for my exhibit.” — Dylan Schauff, 12, of Cassville.
• “I like exhibiting and seeing other people’s exhibits. … I like photography because you can see the progression (of your work), and I like watching the judges take their notes and give comments.” — Ellen Cornett, 15, of Platteville.
• “(The fair) is just a good place to catch up with people. I have nieces and nephews showing livestock this year, so we came to see them.” — Aaron Tranel, 28, of Cuba City.
• “I grew up showing (livestock) at the fair. Just growing up on a farm, I like to see the next generation come out and learn what it’s all about.” — Karri Schauff, 39, of Cassville.
• “I’ve been coming to the Grant County Fair my whole life. I would say it’s nice seeing the amount of people who come together and all the kids who come out and participate.” — Teresa Muldoon, 41, of Lancaster.
• “I think my favorite part of the fair is seeing what the 4-H kids bring in as their projects and seeing their growth and excitement with what they’ve earned.” — Eileen Dushek-Manthe, 61, of Lancaster.
• “Our grandchildren are showing their pigs today. I just enjoy seeing their enjoyment of the competition and seeing their responsibility with the animals.” — Kurt Stalsberg, 65, of Viroqua.
• “I joined 4-H at 9 years old and I’ve probably gone to some county or state fair every year since. … I like the old tractors they show here (in Grant County). I used to own some of them when I was a farmer.” — Mel Carlson, 84, of Lancaster.
• “I like watching the livestock shows because my grandkids are competing. Then we come back on Saturday for the livestock sale, and there’s a lot of excitement about how well they’ll sell.” — Doris Vesperman, 84, of Lancaster.