Question: Will the ward boundaries in the City of Dubuque be redrawn with the results of the 2020 census?
Answer: Yes.
The City of Dubuque is divided into four wards with the same amount of residents in each. U.S. Census data, collected every 10 years, helps city staff understand where people live.
Back in 2011, the boundaries were drawn to include about 14,400 residents in each ward. New census data was released this summer.
According to Dubuque Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont, the city will use that data to redraw the lines, accounting for changes in population.
The city will start by creating 20 precincts with between 50 and 3,500 people. Those precincts, each of which contains a polling place during elections, are then divided into four wards.
Because the city has grown over the past 10 years, each ward will now have as close to 14,916 people as possible.
The city can’t split a precinct between two wards and precincts themselves can’t cut through the middle of a block. Precincts must be bound by streets and city limits or natural barriers like streams and bluffs.
Additionally, wards can’t be split between state legislative districts. This means that city staff can’t start redrawing ward boundaries until the state redistricting process has been completed.
Wernimont said that demographic factors like race or income don’t come into play when the maps are being drawn.
Instead, the focus is on keeping numbers even and working around geographical features.
“It’s kind of a thing of art,” Wernimont said. “It’s like a jigsaw puzzle.”
The new maps will be reviewed by the Dubuque County auditor, considered in a public hearing, approved by the Dubuque City Council and reviewed by the Iowa Secretary of State.
While there is a city primary on Oct. 5 and an election Nov. 2, the new boundaries will not go into effect until January.
Question: What are the burrowing animals that you see out along Dodge Street and around town?
Answer: There are many groundhog sightings in and around Dubuque.
Drivers on Dodge Street and pedestrians in the Port of Dubuque area might see the brown creatures scurrying around or popping their heads out of holes in the ground.
Groundhogs, sometimes known as whistlepigs, often live in rural areas and the outer reaches of towns, but they can also coexist with humans.
“They are a very common animal in Iowa,” Iowa Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Curt Kemmerer said of groundhogs.
Groundhog predators include larger animals like coyotes and badgers, animals that might avoid humans, Iowa DNR forest wildlife research biologist Jim Coffey said.
Coffey said that spots popular among groundhogs include gardens and old cemeteries.
The burrowing herbivores are most active from late spring to early October and hibernate when the days get shorter and the weather turns cold.
“They are extremely active right now,” Coffey said.