While DuRide started as essentially a transportation service for doctor’s appointments, Executive Director Greg Orwoll says his organization keeps people alive in more ways than one.

“We’ve literally heard from people, ‘This program saves my life,’” Orwoll said. “It lets folks stay engaged, and keep in control of their own health, and that’s huge.”

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

