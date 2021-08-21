Tri-state-area nursing homes are preparing to implement a new federal rule that facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicare support must require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Many local facilities have had trouble getting some staff to accept the vaccine but also have faced workforce problems pre-dating the COVID-19 pandemic. Some administrators worry that staff will choose to walk away rather than comply with the federal vaccine order.
At the same time, the first breakthrough COVID-19 cases in vaccinated nursing home residents have arrived, spread from unvaccinated staff.
At the Dubuque County-owned Sunnycrest Manor, 72% of staff have chosen to be vaccinated, Administrator Dani Ettema said.
“We’re obviously educating as much as we can and want our people to get vaccinated,” she said. “There are also personal choices to that too, though.”
Education efforts there apparently have made some impact. As of May 31, 63% of staff had been vaccinated, despite them being among the first groups in the U.S. to qualify for a vaccine.
A similar story has played out at Stonehill Communities in Dubuque.
“We’ve moved it a little, but we’re still mid-70s (in the percentage of vaccinated staff),” Administrator Peggy Stockel said. “That fluctuates as new people come on board and some people leave.”
Remaining unvaccinated staff at most area nursing homes soon will have a decision to make following President Joe Biden’s announcement this week that long-term-care facilities accepting reimbursement from Medicare or Medicaid will have to mandate vaccination among staff or risk losing that reimbursement.
“The studies show that highly vaccinated nursing home staff is associated with at least 30% less COVID-19 cases among long-term-care residents,” Biden said in an address. “I’m using the power of the federal government, as a payer of health care costs, to ensure we reduce those risks to our most vulnerable seniors. … If you visit, live, or work in a nursing home, you should not be at a high risk for contracting COVID from unvaccinated employees.”
Both Sunnycrest and Stonehill reported having unvaccinated staff test positive for COVID-19. That impacts other staff even if they do not spread the virus to co-workers.
Per the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, once a long-term care facility employee tests positive, staff have to be tested every three to seven days for two weeks until there are no positives. Ettema said Sunnycrest is in the middle of one of those periods now.
Unvaccinated staff also can carry the virus to residents. Prairie Ridge of Galena, Ill., Director Megan Kaiser said a vaccinated resident there just had a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
“They are out of quarantine. They had minor symptoms, so nothing like we had experienced last October.” she said, noting she was thankful the resident had been vaccinated.
At Prairie Ridge, 90% of employees are vaccinated, without any sort of mandate.
Still, many area employees have resisted — some because the vaccines have yet to receive full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That is expected to come in mid-September.
“In our conversations, that’s what we were waiting for,” Stockel said. “The FDA approval isn’t going to change the efficacy of the vaccine, because that was already good, but it will convince some of our staff, we think.”
While the vaccines await full FDA approval, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health officials continue to maintain that they are safe and effective.
If that approval doesn’t move the needle on staff vaccinations, both Sunnycrest and Stonehill still are planning for the federal mandate to take effect.
“We’ve been talking about this amongst the staff and are going to obviously abide by it when it comes out,” Ettema said. “We’ll have to take it one day at a time. I’ve talked to a few staff who are unvaccinated. I really can’t guess whether they’re going to leave or not.”
Stockel said her team supports the idea of mandating the vaccine and that it had been evaluating doing so before Biden’s order. But there will likely be fallout among staff, she said.
“I think because the majority really care about the work they’re doing, they will seek to understand and comply,” she said. “But there will be some who are unhappy enough about it.”
Ettema said some of the workforce impact will be lessened by nearly all nursing homes accepting Medicare and Medicaid.
“This at least puts (almost) all of the nursing homes on an even playing field, so everyone is mandated,” she said.
Some nursing homes do not take Medicare or Medicaid. Prairie Ridge of Galena accepts only private pay and so will not be affected by the order.
Stockel said she thought the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services missed an opportunity to spin the order by highlighting how well the long-term care industry has done in quickly vaccinating most staff and nearly all residents by holding them up as an example.
“Instead, this is making it punitive, like there’s a compliance issue,” she said. “It should be about what is best for us as humans.”