The Delaware County Board of Supervisors approved almost $350,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to upgrade pagers throughout Delaware County and to provide the Sheriff’s Department with a driving training simulator.
The cost of the pager upgrade is $330,000, while the simulator costs $16,500.
According to Delaware County 911 Coordinator Mike Corkery, the pager upgrade will allow emergency personnel who work out of town to be notified of an emergency.
“Currently, if there is an emergency call in another community and responders who live there are working out of town, most of the time they don’t get the call because their pagers don’t go off. We have towers scattered across the county. If a call goes to say, Edgewood, the equipment the dispatcher uses will send the call to a tower at Edgewood.”
The new system is a simulcast system and will allow the page to be transmitted county-wide.
“It will greatly expand the area where some of these people are working and are allowed to leave to go on calls,” Corkery said.
Corkery said the pager upgrade will also make sending out storm warnings more efficient across the county.
“If we had a storm warning today, the dispatcher would have to selectively page that town. When the new system is in place, they will be able to do a one-button call and set off every pager in the county at once. It will save a ton of time and that can be really important in a storm. I appreciate the county using some of the rescue plan money to do this. I think it will be a great asset to everybody in the county.”
The driving simulator will find its way to the three high schools in the county, according to Sheriff John LeClere.
“This will give young people experience without getting behind the wheel,” he said. “We will transport it from school to school. All three schools have expressed interest in having it.”
Both requests received unanimous approval from the supervisors.
“We believe both of these to be excellent places for some of the ARPA money to go,” said Supervisor Chair Jeff Madlom.
Madlom said the supervisors also expect to allocate approximately $650,000 of ARPA funds to support the Petersburg wastewater treatment plant.
“Petersburg is unincorporated and has been struggling for so many years with the Iowa DNR threatening fines if something wasn’t done. We will finally have that problem resolved,” Madlom said.
Madlom added supervisors are also looking into using ARPA funds to assist daycares in the county.
“We are looking at the possibility of helping our licensed daycares,” he said. “We all know daycares have problems hiring staff and staying open, so we are looking into that.”
