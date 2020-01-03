Upper Main Street Jazz Band
Today, Q Casino and Hotel, 1855 Greyhound Park Road
8 p.m. The Upper Main Street Jazz Band was formed in 1987 by the late Dick Zimmer, a well-known area musician and music educator. The music includes everything from big band to swing to polka to Dixieland. There is no cost to attend.
Winter Farmers’ MarketSaturday, Kennedy Mall Former Younkers Men’s Store, Kennedy Road
9 a.m. to noon. The market has moved to Kennedy Mall in the former home of the Younker’s men’s department store. The entrance is located on the west side near Planet Fitness. The all-volunteer driven market focuses on supporting our regional food system, eating from a food shed year-round and providing annual funding to farmers through a grant program. The market hosts 25-plus regional vendors featuring seasonal produce, eggs, meats, cheeses, honey, maple syrup, starter plants, baked goods and more. For more information, visit WinterMarketDBQ.com.
Sundown Mountain Winter Carnival
Saturday, Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road
10 a.m. The event includes lessons for kids and groups, an avalanche and backcountry safety demonstration, presentations on snow grooming, a snow sculpture challenge, a treasure hunt and a snowmaking demonstration. The event ends at 5:30 p.m. with a showing of “Ice Age.” For more information, visit Sundownmtn.com/events/kids-day/.
Retro Rewind
Saturday, Five Flags Center, 405 Locust St.
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vintage period-correct hot rods, kustom cars and vintage motorcycles will be on display. Check out the vendors selling original art in the automotive vendor area or stroll on over to the swap meet area where you can find some old car parts. Don’t miss the film festival, live bands, pin up contest, art auction and more at this special fundraiser for Helping Hannah’s Heart Foundation. Special guest Butch Patrick (Eddie Munster) will introduce a screening of “Munster Go Home” at the Fuel Injected Film festival. He will also be on hand for autographs and photos. Tickets are $10 for adults. Children age 10 and younger can attend for free.
Rosie & The Rivets
Saturday, Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. Rosie & The Rivets perform the best dance music of the 1950s and early 1960s, along with some current hits with a retro twist. They perform a high-energy show that’s fun for all ages. There is no cover charge to attend. For more information, visit MoonBarRocks.com.