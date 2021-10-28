Six Dubuque nonprofits received grants totaling $51,000 to address issues such as food insecurity and neighborhood vitality.

The funding was awarded through Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Community Impact Grants program, according to a press release. The $51,000 represents the largest total grant amount in the program’s 17-year history.

The grant recipients and awards are:

Dubuque County Early Childhood, $5,500 to support marketing, implementation, education and community outreach around the organization’s strategic plan.

  • Dubuque County Energy District, $5,500 to hire professionals to support a marketing and fundraising campaign connecting the organization to a larger network of energy districts and helping to build a sustainable financial model.
  • Friends of St. Mary’s/Steeple Square, $10,000 to support a program addressing food insecurity in partnership with Northeast Iowa Community College and Four Mounds.

NICC, $10,000 to hire a part-time mentor to provide outreach to immigrant communities focused on engaging, recruiting and retaining immigrant students.

  • St. Mark Youth Enrichment, $10,000 to initiate expansion of the organization’s early childhood services.
  • Voices Productions, $10,000 to launch creative placemaking strategies to engage residents of the surrounding Washington Neighborhood and support community vitality.

