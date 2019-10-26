U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will return to Dubuque this week in her campaign to secure the Democratic nomination for president of the United States.
Warren, of Massachusetts, will host a town hall at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, inside the north gym at Hempstead High School, 3715 Pennsylvania Ave. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/32T1Yr6.
It’s the latest swing through Iowa for Warren, one of the front-runners in a crowded field of prospective challengers to Republican President Donald Trump. She previously spoke in Dubuque in March, and toured a Dyersville ethanol facility in June.
Iowa in early February will hold a partisan caucus, the nation’s first true test in the presidential nomination primary process.