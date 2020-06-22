GALENA, Ill. — Nine entities in Jo Daviess County have been awarded a total of $100,000 in grants as part of COVID-19 pandemic relief.
The funds distributed by Freeport Community Foundation were given to eight nonprofit organizations and one municipality as part of an initiative to support the supply of “basic needs” for the county, according to a press release.
The recipients were:
- $20,000 to Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project.
- $20,000 to Galena Area Emergency Management Medical Service District.
- $15,000 to Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation.
- $13,000 to Cats Care.
- $10,000 to Village of Stockton.
- $7,000 to Galena Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
- $7,000 to Senior Resource Center in
- Hanover.
- $5,000 to Riverview Center.
- $3,000 to Elizabeth Food Basket.
The money awarded by Freeport Community Foundation comes from a combination of the organization’s own community needs fund and two separate grants from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.