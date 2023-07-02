06302023-andykruser1-dk.jpg
Andy Kruser, of Kieler, Wis., stands outside one of the homes he and his crew built for Habitat for Humanity.

 Dave Kettering

As his construction business grows, Andy Kruser looks for ways to share success with others in the area.

“As the business gets bigger and we do better in business and see a little more success, the more we want to give back,” said Kruser, owner of Kruser Construction, which serves Dubuque and the surrounding area. “When we sit down with our team to go over our goals for the year, personal goals, financial goals, the one that is on the forefront for us is, ‘How can we give back a little more?’”

