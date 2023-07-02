As his construction business grows, Andy Kruser looks for ways to share success with others in the area.
“As the business gets bigger and we do better in business and see a little more success, the more we want to give back,” said Kruser, owner of Kruser Construction, which serves Dubuque and the surrounding area. “When we sit down with our team to go over our goals for the year, personal goals, financial goals, the one that is on the forefront for us is, ‘How can we give back a little more?’”
One way Kruser and his construction team fulfills that goal is by framing houses for Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity, which builds affordable homes for those who may not otherwise be able to purchase one.
Kruser Construction — which has been in business for 18 years — donated time, materials and expertise in framing the past two Habitat houses built in the area.
“Habitat reached out, I think three years ago, in regards to getting a bid for a house for them and siding work,” Kruser said.
“... I said, ‘Why don’t we just donate all the time and labor?’ They were kind of taken aback by that offer, but I thought it was a no-brainer for us and a good thing for them, as well.”
After working on parts of two houses since then, Kruser said he would love to volunteer his company’s time in constructing a whole house for Habitat in the future, and he and his team plan to continue volunteering for the organization going forward.
“As most people know, Habitat has been around for a long time,” he said. “It’s a good program because it gets people in the door, especially with housing prices now. And we’re all about promoting the trades, and this is a good way to do that. We’re helping people that are not necessarily unfortunate, but people looking for a step up. This gets them to build their own future.”
Erica Haugen, executive director for Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity, said Kruser and his team came to Habitat when the organization was struggling to find someone to work on their houses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We really needed a rescue,” Haugen said. “(Kruser) really came in and rose to the challenge and brought in a really good team. Then he said that they wanted to come back, and they’ve done a tremendous job.”
In addition to their work with Habitat, Kruser Construction also offers scholarships to local high school students going into a trade or attending trade school.
Kruser taught construction-
related classes for a decade, and after he left his teaching position during the pandemic, he still wanted to find another way to help future generations.
“I think it’s just important for people to give back,” Kruser said. “Everyone has work and is busy, but we still need to take some time to give back. It’s a different kind of gratification than giving money or toys. In the world we live in today, more people need to start giving back.”