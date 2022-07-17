Paul Reimann joined the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun newspaper as an account executive in outside sales. He previously was a high school completion instructor at Anamosa State Penitentiary for Kirkwood Community College and has 14 years of experience in sales and merchandising.
•
Origin Design announced hiring Joe Rettenberger as a bridge inspector/civil engineering technician and Anthony Hartman as a design technician.
The business also announced the appointment of members and officers on its Board of Directors:
Pat Ready as president.
Craig Geisler as vice president and treasurer.
Lauren Ray as vice president and secretary.
Tim Tranel, Mike Ruden, Eric Helminiak and Jim Bousley as vice presidents.
•
Kelly Lafferty joined University of Illinois Extension as a 4-H youth development educator serving Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Winnebago counties. In her new position, Lafferty will create programming, train volunteers and lead youth trainings in topics such as leadership, STEM, and natural resources.
•
The Loras College Board of Regents named new officers for the next two years:
Rich Scalise as board chair.
Mary Meehan and Tim Suther as co-vice chairs.
Steve Sloan as secretary.
•
Peter Theisen, of Dubuque, joined the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter Board of Directors. Theisen is the e-commerce manager for Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto and has been involved with Alzheimer’s Association for many years, leading the annual Theisen’s Forget-Me-Not fundraising campaign for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
•
Woodfire Grille received the 2022 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its wine list.
•
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center received three American Heart Association Get With the Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline achievement awards:
Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
