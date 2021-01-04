FENNIMORE, Wis. -- Authorities arrested an impaired driver after he traveled along a southwest Wisconsin highway at a high rate of speed.
Christopher Reynolds, 24, of Columbus, Ga., was arrested at approximately 6:49 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 18 in Wingville Township on a charge of operating under the influence of a restricted controlled substance, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that a Grant County deputy was patrolling U.S. 18 when Reynolds’ vehicle sped past at 97 mph.
“As the deputy was catching up with the speeding vehicle, it passed another eastbound vehicle up a hill, in a no passing zone,” according to the release.
Reynolds’ vehicle stopped along U.S. 18 near Route 66.
Reynolds also was cited for speeding, no insurance and illegal passing violations.