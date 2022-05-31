Almost Home, a Dubuque nonprofit dedicated to providing emergency shelter and resources for single men with custody of their children, will host a fundraiser in June with special guest and Iowa Hawkeye great Marvin McNutt.
Party on Purpose will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, on the grounds of Wartburg Theological Seminary, 333 Wartburg Place. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available to purchase.
Pastor Paul Amlin, Lord of Life Lutheran Church pastor and an Almost Home board member, said the fundraiser will raise awareness as well as money.
“We were lucky enough to have Gary Dolphin connect us to Marvin,” Amlin said. “He also helped us get an emcee, and we were able to get (actor) Dwier Brown to record a video invitation for the website.”
Almost Home has been providing emergency services to homeless single men for the past 12 years, but recently saw a need to expand its reach.
“One of the things that happened during the pandemic is that there was a pivot in how services were delivered,” Amlin said. “We started hearing more and more that there were dads who have their kids, but were living on the streets. We’re blessed to have services for moms who have their kids, but for dads, there’s nothing local.”
Almost Home Executive Director Gwen Kirchhof said that research into finding resources for single dads yielded few results. The closest program was in Sioux City, Iowa.
“There are more and more men that have custody of the children,” she said. “And they face the same difficulties — a spouse on drugs, spousal abuse or a spouse who is incarcerated. We really saw a local need.”
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on White Street is the location of Almost Home’s guest house units.
“The upper level of what used to be the parsonage has been converted into two units,” Amlin said. “There’s another large space, and the hope is to complete three more units.”
Kirchhof said the units are a safe space where men can avail themselves of the services offered by Almost Home, which include pathways to employment and assistance finding permanent housing.
“Almost 300 children in the Dubuque school system identify as homeless,” she said. “Some are with their fathers. We want these children to have a really safe place.”
Almost Home received a Big Dream grant from the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA) that will help in completing the three new guest house units.
“We just couldn’t think of children living in cars or in situations where they could be exploited,” Kirchhof said. “These fathers have chosen to keep their children. We want to help set them up for a successful future.”
Amlin said Party on Purpose will feature food and drink, a silent auction and live music from “11 the Band,” a group of musicians who travel on their own dime.
“It’s a band I belong to,” he said. “It’s a fun-loving bunch. Some are people I was at seminary with. We’re spread all over — Tampa, Dallas, Baltimore, North Dakota. We decided several years ago we’d play a show once a year and do it for a good cause.”
The silent auction will include experiences like golf outings and river cruises, gift baskets, a backyard smoker, an outdoor pizza oven and more.
Amlin and Kirchhof said the main goal of the event is to let people know about Almost Home and its mission.
“When they hear the story of what we’re trying to do here, they’re going to get engaged and they’re going to get involved,” Amlin said. “People in this area are very generous.”
