EARLVILLE, Iowa — A new trial date has been set for a Delaware County man accused of shooting at his girlfriend.
Christopher J. Wuchter, 37, of Earlville, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with attempted murder, child endangerment, assault by use or display of a dangerous weapon and assault causing bodily injury.
Wuchter’s trial now is set to start Dec. 6 at the Delaware County Courthouse. It previously was scheduled to begin Aug. 2.
Court documents state that Delaware County authorities learned of a shooting that occurred at Wuchter’s residence on Aug. 22 while investigating another incident Jan. 9.
Recommended for you
On Aug. 22, Wuchter became angry with his live-in girlfriend, Kayla M. Pritchard, and was “pushing (Pritchard) around,” documents state.
When Pritchard’s teenage son told Wuchter to stop, Wuchter held the teen by the throat and pushed him against a door, causing an injury to the teen’s back, documents state. Wuchter then pushed Pritchard over a bed before grabbing her and pushing her into her son, causing the son to have a bloody nose, documents state.
Pritchard left the residence with her 9-year-old daughter, and Wuchter pointed a “black long gun” at Pritchard through an open window of the house, court documents state. The girlfriend of Pritchard’s teenage son saw Wuchter fire three shots toward Pritchard, documents state.
Pritchard told authorities she and her daughter ran down the road to a neighbor’s property and hid in some trees after Wuchter fired the shots, documents state.