EPWORTH, Iowa — Steve Collopy spent many evenings swapping stories with his neighbor Clarence Urbain over the past 42 years.
When baseball season rolled around, Collopy dutifully printed the Chicago Cubs schedule and brought it to Urbain so he could tune in for the games.
It was the one thing he could do to give back to the man that had given to so many.
“He was one of a kind,” Collopy said. “He was always a very upbeat guy. Nothing ever got him down or bothered him.”
Urbain, a longtime Epworth firefighter, fire captain and City Council member, died Aug. 6 at age 95. Those who knew Urbain remember him for his dedication to not only the local fire department, but to the city as well.
“He was just a good person altogether,” said Fire Chief Tom Berger. “He always had good advice for others. He was a pretty wise fellow.”
Urbain was one of three men who in 1958 were awarded the Carnegie Medal from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission for saving construction workers who became trapped in a collapsed trench. He also served on the City Council for 19 years.
Former firefighter Jim Kean sat next to Urbain when the two responded to emergency calls for the fire department. Regardless of the situation, Urbain remained calm and ready, he said.
“I never knew him to raise his voice,” Kean said. “He was always as cool as a cucumber. He was always down to earth and just a kind and gentle man.”
Retired Epworth firefighter Dorrance McDermott spent years serving alongside Urbain and described him as a role model for others.
“He was a leader,” he said. “The younger guys looked up to him. He was just an all-around good guy.”
Berger said that while he was not part of the fire department when Urbain was, he knew Urbain all his life. Berger grew up in the neighborhood where Urbain lived, and Urbain was close with Berger’s parents.
A skilled carpenter, Urbain dedicated countless hours to helping construct the former Epworth fire station in 1973, Berger said.
Berger remembers Urbain as a man who loved to play euchre and go fishing. But more than anything, he loved helping others.
“He was a good teacher,” Berger said. “He was a great carpenter. He built a lot of houses in town. He was one of those silent guys and was always there to help everyone. He was always there to listen.”
Urbain’s daughter Grace Smith said the best word to describe her dad is “humble.”
“He never wanted accolades for anything,” she said. “My dad had such a positive outlook on everything. He never complained. He was a very calm man and never raised his voice.”
Neighbors such as Collopy, who watched out for Urbain, allowed Smith’s father to live alone in his home for many years. Urbain’s years of service and dedication to the city made others want to support him, said his youngest daughter, Brenda Alexander.
When she thinks of her dad, she remembers the phrase he often used: You reap what you sow.
“He did everything for everyone else, and in the last several years, it was given back to him tenfold,” Alexander said.