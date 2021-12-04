BELLEVUE, Iowa — A pair of Bellevue businesses recently opened a shared storefront, hoping to fill the flowerpots and wardrobes of local customers.
Happy Stems, which features fresh flowers and houseplants, and The Hometown Hunnies, which sells women’s and children’s clothing, opened last week at 132 N. Riverview St.
The shops offer different products, but the businesses’ owners say their goals are the same: to enrich the city’s downtown district.
“We get a lot of support from the community, and this is just something new that we can bring to Bellevue,” said Alesha Malone, co-owner of The Hometown Hunnies.
Malone and her business partner, Kaitlyn Steines, launched The Hometown Hunnies as an online shop last year. The shop’s children’s clothing is handmade by Steines, with Malone helping make accessories such as bows.
Customers loved the pair’s products but wished they could try on items in person, Malone said. She and Steines began searching for a storefront.
Meanwhile, Malone’s cousin Katelyn Ries also was launching her own small business, Happy Stems.
She and a friend, Sabra Lyons, started a flower farm earlier this summer. They each tended gardens at their homes, and Ries had purchased a minivan they planned to use to sell their flowers at markets.
“We had a goal in a few years to have a storefront, but then around August, I just decided I wanted to do something more at this time,” she said.
As fate would have it, the building on Riverview Street went up for lease the very day Ries made that decision. Knowing Malone and Steines also were seeking a storefront, Ries contacted her cousin and offered to split the space.
“Alesha and I have been best friends, along with cousins, our whole lives. We’ve been attached at the hip forever,” Ries said. “We’re together quite often anyway, and now we can work in the same shop together, so I love that.”
At Happy Stems, Ries sells houseplants and fresh-cut flowers — some from her and Lyons’ gardens and others from area vendors. She also offers products such as planters, macramé potholders, candles, soaps and other small gift items.
Malone, Steines and Ries, who operate the storefront, hold full-time jobs in addition to running their businesses, so for now, the hours of operation are limited. Eventually, they hope to expand their hours and offer classes in subjects such as pottery and flower arranging, Ries said.
“I just hope that it’ll bring more options to Bellevue and draw more people in from other towns, and just create more of a tourist attraction,” Malone said.