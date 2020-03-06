Deb Motika said keeping people from accessing medications not prescribed to them is key to lessening the impacts of drug use and addiction.
Motika, a senior vice president of national toxicology laboratory DRUGSCAN, addressed about 250 people Thursday at Clarke University.
“I believe unequivocally ... that the only way that we’re going to impact the drug crisis is to stop drug diversion,” she said.
Motika delved into the impacts of drug addiction and steps medical professionals can take to make a difference during her presentation at Clarke’s “Addiction: Clearing Up the Smoke” interdisciplinary conference.
The event aimed to help students, community members and local medical professionals clear up any confusion they might have when it comes to addiction, drug use, the opioid crisis and other topics.
“Education is the key to solving this problem,” said Angel Keller, a Clarke assistant nursing professor who also chaired the conference committee.
Motika told audience members that many drugs are associated with mental health problems in one way or another.
In fact, about half of people who experience a mental illness at some point in their lives will also have substance-use disorders, she said. Mental health disorders or trauma in childhood also can increase the risk of drug use, she said.
“Earlier diagnosis of those underlying mental health disorders in adolescence may stave off some of the substance-use disorders,” she said.
In many cases, genetics play a role in addiction, she said, noting that 40% to 60% of a person’s vulnerability to substance-use disorders is attributable to genetics.
“(It’s) very difficult to get out of that cycle once you get in,” Motika said.
She also talked with attendees about different means of drug testing and the lengths to which some people will go either to cover up the existence of a drug problem or to hide that they are not using medications as prescribed.
“We’ve heard every single story you could possibly imagine, so you need to be educated on the excuses people are going to use and really not buy them, because you’re responsible,” she said.
Motika said medical providers have a responsibility to make sure the drugs they prescribe are taken appropriately.
She pointed to a statistic from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration that suggests about 50% of people who used prescription painkillers for non-medical reasons obtained them for free from a friend or relative.
“We have to stop that,” Motika said. “We have to clean out our medicine cabinets so that the kids can’t take them, and we have to make sure the drugs we prescribe are in the patient’s system.”
Keller said one impetus for the conference was the confusion patients, students and community members seem to have around drugs and addiction, particularly with the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois.
She also hoped to clear up misconceptions people might have about opioids and use of CBD, among other things.
“I wanted to educate everybody on the truths versus the myths,” Keller said.
Carissa Slobodecki, a student in Clarke’s physical therapy doctorate program, said attending the conference was helpful.
“It’s awesome, because this really hits home for a lot of patients that we see,” she said.