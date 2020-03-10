Cascade Public Library will host its third annual Peeps Contest later this month, and entries can be dropped off at the library beginning March 23.
Peeps must be a part of each display, and children and adults can enter in the following categories: classroom (school-related); adult group; children groups (two to five children, not school-related); adult individual; and child individual.
Library patrons can vote for their favorite display each day that they visit the library. Prizes will be awarded in each category, with the winners being announced April 13.