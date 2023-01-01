MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A former Jackson County bar owner recently pleaded guilty to theft for stealing funds by using checking account information from the bar’s patrons.

Carly S. Browne, 39, of Maquoketa, entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Jackson County to a charge of identity theft totaling more than $1,500 but less than $10,000. She initially was charged with identity theft of more than $10,000 but pleaded to the lesser-included charge.