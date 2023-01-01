MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A former Jackson County bar owner recently pleaded guilty to theft for stealing funds by using checking account information from the bar’s patrons.
Carly S. Browne, 39, of Maquoketa, entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Jackson County to a charge of identity theft totaling more than $1,500 but less than $10,000. She initially was charged with identity theft of more than $10,000 but pleaded to the lesser-included charge.
Browne also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of possession of marijuana and third-degree harassment.
Plea documents state that prosecutors will recommend two years of probation, and Browne will argue for a deferred judgment. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Court documents state that Browne owned Perxactly’s Bar, 110 S. Olive St. in Maquoketa. After she closed the business, the Maquoketa Police Department received 10 complaints of fraudulent charges on personal bank accounts.
Documents state that an investigation revealed that Browne used customers’ checking account and routing numbers to create fraudulent debit transactions and transferred the funds into her personal accounts. Investigators identified 18 victims who had been patrons of the bar, and Browne was in possession of 55 checks that had been used by bar patrons and previously electronically deposited.
Browne attempted $15,555 in fraudulent charges and was able to obtain $7,512, documents state.