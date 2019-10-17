Kevin Donald Massey, 55, of Blue Springs, Mo., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, unexpectedly while on vacation with his wife, Kim Massey, of 27 years in Colorado.
Kevin was born July 9, 1964, to James and Margaret Massey in Dubuque. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Ida Muenster. He is survived by his wife, Kim Massey; sons, Zach (25) and Jared (21) Massey, of their home. He is also survived by his mother, Margaret Massey; his father James Massey (Pamalape Gantz); siblings, Ed Massey (Connie), Ken Massey (Lori), Dan Massey (Rhonda), Ron Massey (Joyce), Chuck Massey (Lisa), Sandy Meyer (Greg); mother-in-law Judy Amer (Ron); and many loved ones.
Kevin graduated from Hempstead High School in Dubuque. Kevin worked at Hy-Vee while in high school, and continued working for Hy-Vee and most recently worked at the Hy-Vee store in Blue Springs as the bakery manager. Kevin didn’t know a stranger, and was very well liked by his colleagues and customers.
Kevin was exceptionally handy and could do just about anything. He was never too busy to help his family, his sons, their friends and anyone who needed help at the drop of a hat. Kevin loved people and was always looking around living life to the fullest.
Kevin was so happy the day he and his wife Kim purchased motorcycles. Kevin had a love for riding his motorcycle. Kevin and his wife took many unplanned daytrips together to ride their motorcycles, really enjoying the open road. Kevin had many different hobbies, and also enjoyed time at the shooting range.
Kevin was a wonderful husband, father, and friend to everyone. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association in memory of Kevin, https://www.heart.org