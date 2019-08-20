CASCADE, Iowa -- A Republican from Cascade announced today that he will run in the 2020 election for Iowa House of Representatives District 58.
Dr. Steve Bradley is a small business owner and dentist who said he is running because people "deserve a choice."
The seat is held by Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, who made national news in April when, as the Iowa Legislature's longest-serving Republican, he switched parties.
The seat isn’t up for election until November 2020. Bradley said he wanted to declare his candidacy early so he can get out and hear from people about what they wanted in their representative.
Bradley graduated from Western Dubuque High School, then attended University of Dubuque and Loras College. He graduated from University of Iowa and went on to receive his dental degree from Marquette University School of Dentistry.
He opened his practice in Cascade in 1987.
“Over the course of my career, I have worked hard to serve my patients in a thoughtful and respectful way,” he said in the release. “I want to take this same work ethic and our shared values to serve the people of Jackson, Jones and Dubuque counties at the Statehouse in Des Moines.”
Bradley wrote that he would bring a unique health-care perspective to the position. He also said he would prioritize the education of Iowa’s children.