HANOVER, Ill. -- An eighth-grade student from Jo Daviess County has won a regional spelling bee and will compete in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee this summer in the Washington, D.C. area.

Quinten Atutis is a student in the River Ridge school district in Hanover. He won the Regional Office of Education 8 Regional Spelling Bee, which serves Carroll, Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties.

The competition was a virtual event in which spellers participated through the Scripps Online Testing Platform.

