Police said a Dubuque woman faces a felony charge after her toddler son was treated for numerous fractures, evidence of ruptured veins and areas of bruising.
Kirsten E. Basten, 23, of 205 Bluff St., No. 4G, was arrested at 6:18 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging child endangerment with serious injury.
Court documents state that authorities were investigating Basten after the Iowa Department of Human Services received a report of possible physical abuse involving her 3-year-old son in June.
The boy had “a fractured left elbow that was the result of an unwitnessed incident,” as well as a burn or abrasion on his left shoulder, according to documents. The boy also had bruising on his face.
A second report to state officials noted that the boy was admitted to a hospital for treatment of a type of ruptured-vein bleeding known as “subgaleal hematoma and extensive bruising on his torso.” Subgaleal hematomas “can be caused by blunt force trauma to the head, as well as very aggressive traction applied to the scalp,” documents state.
Doctors also determined the boy had a fracture of his right arm that had since healed.
The boy ultimately was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for additional treatment. A hair test obtained from the boy tested positive for exposure to cannabinoids.
Basten could not provide an explanation for the boy’s various injuries, documents state.
It marked the second arrest of Basten on a charge of child endangerment related to the boy. In May 2020, investigators went to serve a narcotics search warrant on an Asbury, Iowa, residence and arrested Basten and another person as they tried to flee. Police said marijuana and drug-dealing paraphernalia were located inside the residence, as was the boy, who was then 1.