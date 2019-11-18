SHERRILL, Iowa — Camp Albrecht Acres recently honored nine people, a business and an organization during its annual awards and recognition banquet.
Award recipients included Rick Knapp (Hall of Fame), Jim and Marita Theisen (Advocacy Award), Amanda Iburg (Person of the Year), Francesca Wilkerson (Camper of the Year), Bev Rettenmeier, Connie Kintzle, Gene Harman and Earl Guler (Phyliss Golinveax Volunteer Award), Willenborg Plumbing (Special Services Award) and 100+ Women Who Care (Community Support Award).
Camp Albrecht Acres is a camp for people with special needs. It is located in Sherrill.