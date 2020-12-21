George Arvanitis never trashed a letter nor a holiday greeting card.
He might not remember the senders, but George, 87, kept boxes filled with them — a noticeable state of affairs whenever he moved to a new residence.
His daughter, Elaine Kluesner, handled the packing.
“Dad, what is all this stuff?” she asked him. “Who is this person?”
“I don’t know,” George said.
“Then, why are you holding onto the card?”
“Because when I die, I want you all to know that I was a good person and people cared about me.”
Born in 1933, George resided in the rural community of Koniditsa, Greece, where he shepherded livestock among the mountains that surrounded his village.
But he desired opportunity, so he boarded a boat for New York City at age 19.
“I had enough money in my pocket for a candy bar,” George frequently said.
George’s family considers him the poster child of the American dream. After immigrating to Dubuque, he operated a successful restaurant for more than 40 years.
“My dad didn’t have an education,” said Elaine, 54. “He had his hands to work with and a heart.”
George’s heart had ample room for his family.
“Pappous” George doted on his three grandsons. He started conversations with Elaine by asking, “How’s my son-in-law?”
His love for his daughter was such that simply being together conveyed affection without the need for words.
Elaine also emigrated from Koniditsa to the U.S. after her father — George’s brother — died when he fell off a stepladder. George adopted Elaine, then 4 years old.
Now, his family grieves.
George died from COVID-19 on a November afternoon. He is one of at least 64 people in Dubuque County long-term-care facilities to have succumbed to the disease, which is caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
“He’s always been a stubborn man,” Elaine said. “I thought for a while that maybe he is so stubborn that he will actually beat this virus.”
At least 45% of the COVID-19-related deaths in Dubuque County have been long-term-care center residents, based on an analysis of death records by the Telegraph Herald through Wednesday. Statewide, as of Sunday, more than 1,130 COVID-19-related deaths have been long-term-care center residents in Iowa — 32% of the more than 3,500 related deaths reported statewide to date.
Nursing home residents tend to be older and often have preexisting conditions — risk factors for developing medical complications from the virus. Throughout the pandemic, nursing homes have instituted strict infection-control measures, but pathogens can spread rapidly through congregate housing, where residents live in close proximity.
FROM SHEPHERD TO CHEF
George arrived in the Big Apple and heard roars from the crowd at Yankee Stadium. George had never heard of baseball but learned the name New York Yankees.
He made his way to Dubuque and found employment busing tables and scrubbing dishes at his uncle’s restaurant, the Busy Bee Cafe.
In 1961, George purchased the establishment at 1958 Central Ave., which he ran with his wife, Martha Arvanitis, whom he had married four years earlier. The team constituted the business’ beating heart.
“I love it, but it is a lot of work,” George told the Telegraph Herald in 1996. “A small place like this, you have to be here all the time.”
The cafe’s walls were lined with wood paneling, and George hung pennants that customers gave him, including those of the Chicago Cubs. He did so not because he liked the team, but out of respect for his patrons. Meanwhile, he rooted for the Cubs to lose when they faced his Yankees.
George and Martha topped the cafe’s long counter with boxes of Bazooka gum and Andes chocolate mints. Patrons seated themselves at a row of red swivel stools or one of a dozen booths.
For $3.15, customers could order a stack of hotcakes, and for $4.85, an omelet. Meals included toast and their choice of coffee, tea or milk. Cash only.
George peeked out of the kitchen periodically to wave to those for whom he cooked. He could tell who dined outside by the orders, even if he did not know their names.
“You know, the guy with the hot beef and the American fries with the gravy on top,” George might say.
Martha waited on tables. Elaine joined them at the cafe, initially peeling potatoes and drying dishes. Later, her duties included delivering water to customers and dispensing change at the register.
Martha felt obligated to serve people who arrived at the door even if they already closed the restaurant for the night. George protested.
“They hungry,” Martha said. “They hungry.”
“Why don’t you just give the place away?” George asked.
Elaine sought adventure outside of Dubuque. After graduating from Hempstead High School, she moved to Schererville, Ind., and worked for the National Association of Realtors. Later, she married and moved to the Chicago suburbs.
As a child of immigrants, Elaine understood she would care for her parents as they aged.
She did so when doctors diagnosed Martha with colon cancer in 1993. George closed the restaurant and took a place by Martha’s side as she received chemotherapy.
She died the following year. George returned to the cafe and retired in 1998. The building and its contents were sold at auction — even the ashtrays.
He struggled.
“The restaurant gave him a purpose,” Elaine said.
At the cafe, customers needed him. Who was George without them?
‘HOT DOG!’
Lorraine Tegeler’s gait slowed as she aged, but once she stepped inside a casino and heard the electric clanging and dinging, she dashed to the penny slots.
Lorraine, 94, called the machine a “stinker” as it devoured her money, but a win evoked a cry — “Hot dog!”
Her family always believed she would live to 100, but Lorraine died from COVID-19 in November.
Lorraine, a Dubuque native, married Leo Tegeler in 1950, and they had three children: James Tegeler, Jill Fondell and Jodi Lukens.
Lorraine believed in church and family dinners. The kids set the kitchen table for the meal and, together, they said grace. She filled their home with plants and flowers and enjoyed canning tomatoes and pickles.
Leo died in 2013.
Lorraine moved to Luther Manor five years later, after she fell at home and broke multiple ribs and vertebrae.
She planned to return to her residence when she recovered, but she fell again and fractured her ankle. Jodi, 54, had started calling Lorraine “superwoman” because she persevered after each accident.
By the time a third fall left Lorraine’s femur broken, she bore so many metal pins and screws that Jodi mused that her mother should start calling herself the “bionic woman” instead.
The family visited Luther Manor every Sunday with a beer just for Lorraine. When the facility locked down in March, they came to her window.
Lorraine began coughing after she contracted the coronavirus in late October. In the second week, she lost her appetite and weakened.
Hospice nurses took over her care two days before she died. The family kept vigil inside her room in alternating shifts.
Jodi received a phone call from her niece on a Saturday, notifying her that Lorraine’s death approached.
“God, don’t take her yet,” Jodi thought as she rushed to the nursing home. “Don’t take her yet. Just give me five minutes.”
A staff member waited outside with a gown for Jodi to change into, but Lorraine already had passed.
Jodi derives comfort from the knowledge that Lorraine is reunited with Leo.
When the two were young, they often danced together.
Before her mother died, Jodi told Lorraine they would be able to do so again.
Lorraine smiled.
SIBLING AFFAIRS
Physicians expected Jerry Miller to live no more than six months.
Four kinds of cancer overran his body, and he moved into Dubuque Nursing and Rehab for hospice care.
Jerry, 71, proved everyone wrong by 13 months.
Born in 1949, he grew up in Dyersville, Iowa, with his four siblings. Jerry graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 1968 and worked at Tschiggfrie Excavating and McDonald’s before retiring.
Jerry enjoyed playing bingo, watching “The Price is Right” and listening to country music.
His older sister, Anna Elliott, 73, keeps a three-ring binder where, when Jerry’s health deteriorated, she tracked his expenses, medical appointments and, subsequent to his death from COVID-19 last month, his funeral arrangements.
Anna resigned herself to Jerry’s death before the coronavirus struck the U.S., but she knows he would have lived longer had he not contracted it.
Nursing home staff called Anna to inform her that Jerry tested positive for coronavirus. He died four days later.
“Probably with the cancer and everything, stuff is going to go,” Anna said. “But I didn’t expect it to go that fast.”
She last spoke to Jerry two weeks before. He had run out of pens, which he used to complete Sudoku puzzles. He also needed a shaving razor. Could she drop those off?
Despite his ailing health, Jerry never complained, Anna said.
“Even if he was hurting,” she said. “He never complained — that was one thing. He goes, ‘Sis, I take after you.’”
THE GOVERNOR
Upon his retirement, George Arvanitis discovered his affinity for walking as well as a club whose members strode the concourses at Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall.
They gathered for coffee and soda, too, and George found his place at a table next to The Cookie Factory.
He began cleaning out his boxes of letters and cards.
George moved to Luther Manor about five years ago. He radiated the charisma of a politician as he socialized with residents, Elaine said, as if he wanted to run for governor.
“Hello. Hello,” he said as he passed people in the hallway and stopped to chat. “Hi. Hi.”
George slowly developed dementia. He feared people were attempting to steal from him. He swapped bathroom toiletries for kitchenware.
Elaine struggles to recall the final two weeks of her father’s life after he contracted the coronavirus in October.
His dementia precluded his comprehension of the ballooning pandemic, much less the reasons why Elaine did not enter Luther Manor.
She visited George at his bedroom window and talked on the telephone.
“I don’t feel good,” George told a nurse who held the phone for him as he sat in his wheelchair. “Tell her to come in. I don’t feel good.”
Elaine encouraged him to rest.
As they said goodbye, he blew kisses to her.
A priest accompanied Elaine’s family during their final visit. By then, George lay in bed.
The appearance of his family gave him a rush of energy.
As they said goodbye, the final time, George ended the conversation with the same expression he used with Elaine since she was a little girl.
“Tell her,” he told the nurse, “I said behave yourself.”