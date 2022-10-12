Four months ago, Jackie Mendel felt lost.
She was in jail for operating while intoxicated for the second time. She had lost touch with family, and she didn't know where to turn.
She heard about Liberty Recovery Community, a sober-living campus in Dubuque, while at one of the jail's Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and used her last allotted phone minute to call them.
She moved into the Liberty apartments soon after and now has five months of sobriety.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me,” Mendel said tearfully. “... Coming here, it can change your life. It has changed my life.”
Mendel shared her story with a crowd of about 50 people -- including Gov. Kim Reynolds -- who attended Liberty Recovery Community's grand opening today in Dubuque.
The campus at 2216 White St. includes 24 affordable, one-bedroom, sober-living apartments and Liberty Recovery & Training Center, which offers free sobriety programming and case management. Founder Michelle Mihalakis called the program "a miracle project" that is "one of the most comprehensive recovery plans in the state of Iowa."
"We help them manage medications. We have security. We help them get jobs or into school," she said ahead of the event. "... The whole gamut, we help with it."
Mihalakis said there is a strong need for comprehensive recovery services, but it was an uphill battle to find funding. Things eventually got off the ground with the help of a $2.7 million grant from National Housing Trust Fund, as well as a mix of private donations and state, county and city money.
Liberty Recovery Community started accepting tenants in February, but Mihalakis said officials waited to hold the grand opening until after things were more settled for residents and staff. In the first six months, she said, the campus helped about 25 people, and she hopes it can be a model for the rest of Iowa.
“(Our residents) can feel ostracized from society, and there's stigmas, but when they come here, we don't have any of that," she said. "It's almost like another world here for them."
Reynolds was among the state and local officials who attended the grand opening. The governor applauded the public-private partnerships that allowed the center to open and said the state was “all in” on expanding Liberty Recovery Community’s model to other areas of the state.
She also shared her own experience overcoming alcoholism 22 years ago in hopes of encouraging Liberty's residents to keep fighting to overcome their own addictions.
"It's a vicious cycle that is difficult to break through without help," Reynolds said. "... Recovery depends on having people in your corner who care about you, who believe in you … and that's really at the heart of what makes this project so special."
