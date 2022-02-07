The City of Dubuque is giving grants to six local nonprofits to support initiatives that seek to help residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dubuque City Council Members recently approved awarding a total of $90,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funds, giving $15,000 each to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Riverview Center, St. Mark Youth Enrichment, Crescent Community Health Center, Dubuque Rescue Mission and Opening Doors.
The grants come from $521,469 in federal funds the city received through Iowa Economic Development Authority. Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said the remainder of the funds were used to support initiatives such as rental and utility assistance and support for the city’s Health Services Department.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with some of the grant recipients to learn more about how they plan to spend the funds.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment
St. Mark received $15,000 for its Apples for Students program, which distributes school supplies to low-income elementary school students.
Beth McGorry, the nonprofit’s director of donor relations, said the program historically has distributed about 1,000 school supply bags annually to students across the tri-state area. The bags include supplies such as pencils, markers, painting kits and tissue boxes.
McGorry said the program has expanded rapidly since the onset of the pandemic, with St. Mark now planning to provide school supplies for about 3,500 students, including all students at five Dubuque elementary schools: Marshall, Audubon, Fulton, Lincoln and Prescott.
“We knew that with COVID, kids were not going to be able to share their school supplies in the same way, so we decided to take care of them all,” McGorry said.
The $15,000 grant will fund the purchase of school supplies for about 375 students, which will be assembled and distributed in August for the 2022-2023 school year, McGorry said.
Opening Doors
The economic downturn caused by the pandemic and the lifting of the federally imposed eviction moratorium in August has led to an increase in women seeking help from Opening Doors, said Ann Lorenz, development and marketing director.
Opening Doors provides shelter and housing assistance for women and children experiencing homelessness at three facilities — Theresa Shelter, Maria House and Francis Apartments.
The $15,000 grant from the city will go toward paying part-time support staff hired to help handle the influx of women and children. The grant will cover the salaries of eight part-time staff for two months.
“The most important part of the program is having staff that work directly with the children and mothers,” Lorenz said. “The programs are 24/7, so that takes a lot of staff time.”