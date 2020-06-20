DYERSVILLE, Iowa — While Dyersville City Council members recently unanimously approved the creation of a downtown tax-increment-finance district after hearing supportive feedback from the business community, they were divided on how to proceed with the first large-scale project set to utilize it.
The structure commonly known as the Schuster Building, on the corner of First Avenue East and Third Street SE, is slated to undergo a massive facade transformation, according to a proposal from its new developer, Genesis Two Management Inc. To facilitate the project, the council was considering a $100,000 grant.
City Administrator Mick Michel said that, as part of the deal, the developer will need to present plans for the exterior portion of the project for approval before the construction effort could begin.
Additionally, the property owner has 12 months from the date of the agreement to complete the project and needs to show through receipts that at least $100,000 has been invested in the exterior of the building.
“In return, the city will give a one-time economic development grant reimbursement of up to $100,000,” Michel said.
He said if the developer completes what is being proposed, the TIF mechanism for the project will pay itself back in eight years.
However, Michel said local option sales tax funding initially will inject cash into the project while the TIF fund builds itself up and eventually reimburses the fund.
“Since this is a brand new TIF district, it’s not unreasonable for us to use our local option sales tax fund for the loan,” Michel said, adding that officials believe the project will add $500,000 in incremental value to the building.
However, Council Member Mike English said he didn’t think the deal was passing the smell test.
“I just wonder if it’s structurally sound enough to do these things, number one,” English said. “Number two, we already have parking issues in downtown Dyersville — is there going to be off-street parking here? And number three, what is the balance in our local option tax fund? We have some projects here that have to be paid out of that, and now we’re just going to throw $100,000 bills out?”
Michel said the agreement was just the financial component and that the developer still would have to present engineered plans and complete several other steps before receiving any funds.
Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling said he thought the building has sat in disrepair for long enough.
“The whole east side of that building is absolutely horrendous,” he said. “Pieces are falling off, and it’s really not all that safe anymore, I don’t think. This is a great way for the city to drive (this project) forward.”
After the discussion wrapped up, English made a motion to table the deal to get more information, which was seconded by Tom Westhoff, who also was concerned about parking.
But Jenny Ostwinkle Silva, Jim Gibbs and Oberbroeckling voted against tabling the measure.
Gibbs then made a motion to approve the deal, which was seconded by Oberbroeckling and eventually passed, 3-2, with English and Westhoff dissenting.