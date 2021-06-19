DARLINGTON, Wis. — Long-awaited cost estimates for a new Lafayette County hospital and nursing home have left officials with sticker shock, but analysts predict the projects only will require modest taxpayer support.
The county Board of Supervisors will decide in July whether to authorize officials from Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and Lafayette Manor to obtain federal loans to finance a nearly $90 million endeavor, which includes the construction of a 75,000-square-foot hospital and clinic and an 80-bed nursing home.
“I’ve gotten a question from different individuals — why does the county want to be in the health care business? I don’t know that it is a ‘want,’” County Board Chairman Jack Sauer told supervisors at a recent meeting. “If the county isn’t in it, who is going to do it? We haven’t had anybody knocking on our door wanting to buy either facility.”
Health care providers agree that the hospital and manor, constructed in 1952 and 1962, respectively, are antiquated and would require millions of dollars to remediate, but administrators said doing so would not address structural inefficiencies or space shortages.
Instead, they have proposed new facilities on a 36-acre green space south of Darlington. Project costs total $51.5 million for the hospital and $37.8 for the nursing home, which would include assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care services.
Staff members from Milwaukee public accounting consultant firm Wipfli believe the facilities will draw a larger share of the county’s rapidly graying population, who otherwise would seek services at regional competitors.
To finance the endeavor, the county is seeking loans through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which would enable it to borrow money without counting against its $63 million debt capacity.
Wipfli consultants forecast financial performance for the years 2021 through 2025. They believe hospital earnings will cover future debt payments over that period and beyond, except in 2024, when the project might require a county contribution of $200,000.
Meanwhile, the manor could require taxpayer support in 2024 and 2025, totaling $843,000 and $365,000, respectively. Until USDA reviews the county’s application and sets terms, county staff cannot calculate individual impacts.
Project costs have increased markedly since Wipfli presented a proposal in January 2020, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which estimated both projects would cost $51 million.
“I’m not really surprised it changed so much,” said hospital CEO Kathy Kuepers. “It was a really broad overview.”
But some residents who attended the meeting, such as former hospital employee Nick Metz, questioned the prudence of the investment.
“If it’s going to cost the taxpayers money, there should be a referendum on it,” he told the board.
To approve the project, 12 of the 16 supervisors must authorize the borrowing. Wisconsin statute enables county boards to do so without a voter-backed ballot measure.
Kuepers also hopes that a bill southwest Wisconsin lawmakers recently introduced in the state Assembly will see passage.
The proposal would provide the hospital with $4 million of American Recue Plan Act funding, decreasing the amount the county would borrow.