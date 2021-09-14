MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Greater Delaware County Community Foundation recently awarded more than $12,000 in grants to area schools to assist children from low-income families.
The grants come from the estate of the late Garrett McGee, who set aside money to assist the poor of Delaware County, according to a press release. GDCCF trustees use the funds to offer scholarships to both nontraditional and traditional students, provide grants to local nonprofit organizations who work with the poor, fund a program through Delaware County Community Services to assist those who fall through the cracks and to fund the school grants.
Schools receiving funds included West Delaware, Maquoketa Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Western Dubuque, St. Mary’s, North Linn and St. Francis Xavier. The amount each school receives is determined by considering the number of Delaware County students who attend that school and the percentage of students eligible for free and reduced lunch prices.
Now in its fourth year, the grant funds have been used to rent band instruments, provide required sports equipment, provide clothing to students who were required to dress up for state or district contests such as FFA, FBLA or similar programs. In some cases, funds have been used to provide emergency clothing, medical supplies or to pay for educational opportunities that would not have been available otherwise.