Dubuque City Council members took the following notable action on Monday.
University of Dubuque project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to set a public hearing on the vacation of a portion of Grace Street between Algona and McCormick streets to be used for a University of Dubuque project.
Background: The city has agreed to sell the property for $80,491 to the university, which intends to create a new pedestrian plaza.
A traffic impact study stated there were very low traffic volumes on that stretch of roadway and that the property vacation would have little impact on nearby traffic.
When reached by the Telegraph Herald on Monday, UD officials stated the project is still in its preliminary stages but it is designed to make the university campus more pedestrian-friendly.
What’s next: A public hearing on the property vacation will be held on Sept. 7. The University has agreed to pay $80,491 for the property.
Parks and recreation management system
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a service agreement with Vermont Systems for the implementation of a new parks and recreation management system.
Background: Dubuque Leisure Services currently utilizes multiple online operating systems to provide information and registration for a variety of programs. The city’s parks programming, Bunker Hill Golf Course, and campground and marina reservations are all managed through separate programs.
Vermont System will develop software that will allow the city to manage all of its Leisure Services under one program. The project is expected to improve departmental efficiency, improve customer service and reduce the costs to customers for registering online for programming.
What’s next: The city will pay Vermont Systems $22,310 for the initial development of the software, which is anticipated to go live in January. The city also must pay an annual $29,580 services and functionality fee.
Clarke Drive property
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to declare the city’s intent to sell the property at 654 Clarke Drive to Torrent Property Management for $35,250.
Background: City staff previously identified 654 Clarke Drive as a problem property, and it has received several complaints since 2018. In 2019, it was determined by the city that the property was neglected and had a collapsed sewer line.
The 1,040-square-foot home was built in 1860, and the property has an assessed value of just more than $40,000.
In August 2020, the city took possession of the parcel after petitioning for the property title. Dubuque’s Housing and Community Development Department intended to use grant funding to rehabilitate the property, but other community needs prompted the city to divert those funds to other projects.
What’s next: A public hearing on the sale will be held at the Sept. 7 council meeting.