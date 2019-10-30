Behnken sworn in
Connie Behnken shakes hands with Manchester Mayor Milt Kramer as she is sworn into a City Council seat. 

MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A former Manchester City Council member has returned to the board. 

City Council members recently approved the appointment of Connie Behnken to a vacant at-large seat. She will serve the remainder of Ron Struble's term, which is set to expire Dec. 31, 2021. 

Struble, an 18-year City Council veteran, resigned earlier this month due to health concerns. The resignation came too late for the seat to appear on the Nov. 5 city election ballot. 

Behnken previously was elected to the City Council, but resigned midway through her term in July 2018 due to other commitments. 

