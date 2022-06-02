A Dubuque man is accused of sexually abusing a woman last summer at a Coralville, Iowa, hotel.
Chad D. Haug, 53, of 180 W. 15th St., was arrested Sunday at Benton County Jail in Vinton, Iowa, on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse, according to court documents.
Documents state that Haug sexually abused a woman in July at MainStay Suites in Coralville. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
