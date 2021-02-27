State lawmakers in Des Moines weighed in on a range of highly contentious bills over the past week.
Perhaps the most controversial was a measure that would limit early voting, including shortening the early voting period from 29 days to 20. Three years ago, Republicans reduced the period from 40 days.
It also would require most mail ballots to be received by county election officials by the time polls close on Election Day, rather than counting votes as long as they were postmarked by Election Day and arrived by noon on the Monday following the election. And polling times also would be reduced by an hour, closing at 8 p.m. rather than 9 p.m., among other changes.
The bill passed both the Iowa Senate and House of Representatives and now awaits the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has indicated support for it.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, was just one of many Democrats who called this a voter suppression bill.
“The bill, House File 590, will move us backward by making it more difficult for Iowans to vote, especially seniors and those with disabilities,” she wrote in her weekly newsletter. “Rather than making it more difficult to vote, we should continue to ensure every Iowan can cast their vote and have their voice counted.”
During a forum Friday in Jones County, Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, though, called claims of voter suppression misinformation.
“We have worked on this election law the last several years,” she said. “And we’ve seen the highest attendance the last two election cycles. We can’t have auditors cooking the books, which we saw this year.”
Contrary to that assertion, no major allegations of fraud in Iowa in the election have surfaced.
A record 1.7 million Iowa voters participated in the 2020 presidential election, equating to 76% turnout. That included 1 million people who voted absentee.
Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, said in the same Jones County forum that the bill simply made it “easy to vote, hard to cheat.” He likened a measure in it that made a felony count out of a county auditor acting against the bill, to a whole classroom being punished because a few of them misbehaved. He said that 99% of auditors do right, but the few who acted differently during the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020 election still needed to be punished.
Both chambers voted party-line on the elections bill. Local Republicans Koelker, Zumbach and Iowa Sen. Michael Klimesh, as well as Iowa Reps. Shannon Lundgren, Lee Hein, Anne Osmundson, Michael Bergan and Steve Bradley voted in favor. James and Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, as well as Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, voted against it.
Democrats fought hard against other bills pushed by Republicans this week.
Isenhart spoke out against a bill in the House Local Government Committee that would ban local governments from passing ordinances requiring landlords to accept Section 8 housing vouchers.
“There are a lot of situations out there that we need to be careful of,” he said. “Denying this as a tool for cities to use, if they need it, would be leaving a lot of folks who need our help, hanging out, dangling in the wind. I don’t think a one-size-fits-all of either using a source of income ordinance or not is something we should be legislating.”
Jochum argued against a bill that restricts qualifications for unemployment insurance benefits.
“We’re going to cut benefits to families because they have three dependents instead of two?” she asked. “We’re going to kick people when they’re down on their luck in this state, tell them they’re going to be taxed on their pandemic benefits? This bill is cruel.”
Hinson fights Democrats’ pandemic relief package
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, spent much of the week attempting to first change, then fight the latest COVID-19 pandemic relief package, which passed the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.
She offered or joined several amendments to the bill. One was yet another attempt to introduce her Reopen Schools Act to tie schools’ offering in-person learning to receiving federal aid. Another, with fellow Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, would have required strict transparency measures for dollars allocated through the bill. Others aimed to get vaccines for truckers or keep federal relief dollars from going to China. None succeeded.
“I would have been the first to cross the aisle and compromise to help get relief to Iowans and help get our country back on track, but this bill did not focus on COVID-19 relief,” she said. “It did not focus on stopping the spread of the virus as a whole or getting students back in class.”
Hinson then voted against the package, citing two components in particular.
“I know people need relief, but these provisions keeping me from supporting the bill are $350 billion going to bail out states with chronic budget mismanagement problems,” she said. “And I’ve been hearing from Iowans that this ($15-per-hour minimum wage) would be an opportunity- and job-killing provision.”
Pocan passionately supports Equality Act
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., spoke on the House chamber floor this week in support of the Democrat-backed Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity in many arenas, from housing to the jury system, and defines those as prohibited categories of discrimination or segregation.
Pocan reported that he had intended to give a speech about him and his husband of 14 years, Phil, but was moved by the behavior he saw from Republican members.
“For many in this chamber, this isn’t a debate on whether or not you should be legally discriminated against for who you love,” he said on the floor. “You won’t hear that because they can’t win based on hate alone. The public doesn’t agree with them. So instead, some are debating that this bill discriminates against religion, which it doesn’t because it treats everyone the same.”
He also denounced what he called the “crazy, made-up fantasy notion” that the bill allows men to pretend to be women to participate in women’s sports.
The area’s lawmakers voted on party lines on the bill, which passed in the House.