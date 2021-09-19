Sorry, an error occurred.
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Regional Family Health medical clinic and Delaware County Public Health will hold a series of walk-in influenza vaccination clinics in October.
The clinic schedule includes:
Oct. 3 — Ryan Fire Station, 9 to 11 a.m.
Delaware County Fairgrounds Community Center in Manchester, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Regional Family Health also will hold walk-in flu shot clinics from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays in October at 709 W. Main St., Manchester.
The vaccinations are covered by most insurances and free with a Medicare card.
Face masks must be worn, and participants will be screened for COVID-19 at the entrance.
The complete schedule of flu shot clinics is available at regmedctr.org/flushots.
