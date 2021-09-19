MANCHESTER, Iowa — Regional Family Health medical clinic and Delaware County Public Health will hold a series of walk-in influenza vaccination clinics in October.

The clinic schedule includes:

Oct. 3 — Ryan Fire Station, 9 to 11 a.m.

  • Oct. 4 — Hopkinton Community Center, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Oct. 5 — Greeley Commercial Club, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Oct. 7 —

Delaware County Fairgrounds Community Center in Manchester, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Oct. 8 — Regional Family Health-Strawberry Point, 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Oct. 11 — Earlville United Parish, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Oct. 12 — Delhi United Methodist Church, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Oct. 13 — Dundee Fire Station/Community Center, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Oct. 19 — Colesburg Community Center, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Oct. 26 — Edgewood Community Room, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Regional Family Health also will hold walk-in flu shot clinics from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays in October at 709 W. Main St., Manchester.

The vaccinations are covered by most insurances and free with a Medicare card.

Face masks must be worn, and participants will be screened for COVID-19 at the entrance.

The complete schedule of flu shot clinics is available at regmedctr.org/flushots.

