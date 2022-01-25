GALENA, Ill. — A public hearing has been scheduled regarding the development of a major lodging project in Galena.
The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals at its Wednesday, Feb. 9, meeting will hear from the developers of a proposed resort to be constructed around the Marine Hospital, 1304 Park Ave. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 101 Green Street.
Plans for the project, as submitted to the City of Galena, can be viewed at bit.ly/34350Pg.
The plan documents state that developer Bien Vie, LLC requests a commercial district planned unit development classification for the 80-acre property for the development of a resort to be named “The Parker.”
The project would include rehabilitating the Marine Hospital to include lodging, a coffee bar/lounge and exhibit space. Two new buildings also would be constructed: a main building with lodging, restaurant, event and pool/spa amenities and a café building.
Additionally, the resort would include more than 100 guest cottages, a vineyard and winery, extensive gardens and walking paths.
“If the PUD is approved by the Zoning Board and the City in February, Phase 1 construction is planned to begin in 2022,” the plan states. “Subsequent phases will occur at the earliest every 1-2 years until completion as warranted by demand.”