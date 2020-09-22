A Dubuque County jury on Monday convicted a man of sexual abuse for an attack in 2018.
Patrick H. Booker, 47, of Waterloo, Iowa, was convicted in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County of third-degree sexual abuse, but he was found not guilty of first-degree kidnapping.
The charges stemmed from an attack on April 14, 2018, in a Dubuque residence. During the trial, Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall said the victim originally intended to have sex with Booker and one of his friends but balked when Booker ordered her to have sex with a third person.
During the trial, the victim stated that Booker repeatedly physically assaulted her over the course of hours. After she went to her bedroom, he raped her.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify the victims of sexual crimes.
Booker’s sentencing hearing has not been set yet.