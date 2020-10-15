News in your town

New report: Pandemic amplifies risk factors leading to youth obesity

Welding apprenticeship provides career pathway for local students

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

State Patrol release details on crash that injured 2 outside of Dubuque

Dubuque police: Child suffers possible concussion when struck by vehicle

Authorities release details on 3-vehicle crash that injured 1 near Platteville

1 injured in crash in Key West

Election preview, Iowa House District 58: Bradley critical of incumbent's party switch, vows to draw on business experience

Maquoketa declines 2021 RAGBRAI stop over conflicts with construction, county fair

Platteville gardener cited following confrontation outside chamber of commerce

Grant of up to $35,000 awarded for abandoned, contaminated property in Lancaster

Food drive underway for WD pantry; drop-off event slated for weekend

111 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; related deaths in Delaware, Iowa, Jo Daviess counties

Dubuque man seriously injured when motorcycle hits moose in Maine

Police: Man attacks Dubuquer with steel handle, causing head wound

Election preview, Iowa House District 58: McKean promises not to toe party line, thoughtful recovery from pandemic